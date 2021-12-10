'Gbagbladza': How Kojo Tsikata got his cockroach codename – Kweku Baako speaks

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain (Rtd.) Kojo Tsikata was buried yesterday, December 9, 2021, at a private funeral in Accra, his family announced in a statement.



The one-time head of National Security and Foreign Affairs Minister under the Jerry John Rawlings Provisional National Defense Council, PNDC, regime died on November 20, 2021.



Different reactions poured in following his death with the views straddling those that celebrated his contribution to the Fourth Republican dispensation, his continental footprints, the rumours about his actions and inactions and for others, the mystery around his personality.



One of the subjects that came up was a codename that he had at a point in time. ‘Gbagbladza’ means cockroach in the Ewe language.



Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, weeks back explained how Tsikata came by that name.



He explained that the name dated as far back as 1976 when Tsikata participated in a failed coup that became known as ‘One Man – One Matchet Coup.’



“That was his first codename relative to the ‘one man – one matchet’ coup d’etat, that was his codename,” Baako said on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show.



He continued: “June 7, 1976, I was at the Burma Hall to follow those procedures. I was following those proceedings, almost all of them I attended… those behind the coup, that was his codename but he didn’t use to attend meetings.



“The other was called Amegah, the codename for Brigadier General Kattah and Kojo T’s codename was Gbagbladza, and that was the first time that name became public,” Baako added.



Baako whilst paying condolence to the bereaved family also said there was an inside story about the man Kojo Tsikata that he believed would have time to be fully dissected.



“The full story will be told one day. I knew him, he was a friend, a senior friend, we were friends for a long long time, he was far older than us. This is not the time to tell the story, we won’t tell the story now. May he rest in peace,” Baako concluded.



Watch Kweku Baako Jnr's presentation below:







Tsikata, a former Head of National Security and Foreign Affairs Minister under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) died at the age of 85 on November 20, 2021.



Member of Parliament of South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamakpor announced the demise via Twitter.



“News is that Ghana’s Greatest Intelligence & Counter-intelligence mind ever, Capt. (Rtd.) Kojo Tsikata has just passed away. The world is a stage indeed..... Fare thee well, uncle...." his post read in part.