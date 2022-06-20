Gayism: Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe

General News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bill for criminalization of LGBTQ+ laid before parliament



NPP chairman calls for homosexuals to be allowed to 'enjoy' themselves



Edudzi slams Freddie Blay for endorsing gay rights



A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has questioned whether the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has it as a policy pursuit to legalise homosexuality in Ghana.



His question comes on the back of a statement made by the National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.



Freddie Blay who was speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio said homosexuals should be allowed to enjoy themselves in Ghana.



But reacting to the chairman’s statement in an interview on Okay FM, Edudzi Tamakloe questioned the sincerity of the ruling party in upholding the values on norms of the country



“They say silence is golden, if he had nothing to say, he had better kept quiet. Is it the new policy of the NPP to introduce gayism into Ghana?” he questioned.



“This is the national chairman of the NPP. If he had stated that he was speaking in his personal capacity, that wouldn’t have been a problem. He didn’t say it that way, did he? I mean this is the national chairman of the NPP, the same political party that wants to build a cathedral to honour God. So what exactly are they building the cathedral for?” he added.



According to the legal practitioner, the comment by Freddie Blay coming on the back of a bill laid before parliament to criminalise homosexuality makes it look as though the ruling party opposes the bill.



“If you want to stop something and an elderly person makes a comment that seeks to encourage it, what it does is that it creates an atmosphere that makes it look like we support it, and you know Freddie Blay seats at cabinet. He is one of the principal advisors of President Akufo-Addo. It is cabinet that advises the president on policy issues. So what it means is that if this matter goes to cabinet, Freddie Blay’s position will be that allow them to do what they want,” he said.



A group led by some opposition MPs have filed a private members bill against LGBTQI+ and its related activities.



The bill when passed will make LGBTQI+ and its related activities criminal in Ghana and will hinder the rights of individuals engaged in the act.



However, advocates for the rights of LGBTQI+ persons believe that the bill should be thrown out as it infringes on the rights of members of their community.