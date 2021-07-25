Gay bill seeks to get Ghana blacklisted for promoting hate - Gabby

General News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko has said the activities of homosexuals are already illegal in Ghana.



He said the new anti-gay bill that has been sent to Parliament will only lead to Ghana being blacklisted for promoting hate.



“Gay+ activities are already illegal in our country. But, we aren’t known to hate. The President has given his word he won’t legalise it.



“This Bill only serves one purpose: to get Ghana blacklisted for promoting hate! Surely, the promoters of the Bill can’t say they aren’t aware,” the leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said in a tweet.



Ningo Prampram lawmaker Samuel Nartey George and some other lawmakers are sponsoring an anti-LGBT+ Bill in Parliament.



Portions of the bill reads “A person who, by use of media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produces, procures, markets, broadcasts, disseminates, publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, or a person uses an electronic device, the Internet service, a film, or any other device capable of electronic storage or transmission to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publishes or distribute a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years.”



Sam George is receiving flak from some quarters for sponsoring the anti-LGBT+ agenda.



For instance, Ghanaian musician Sister Derby who is also a known advocate of LGBT+ rights in Ghana “obsessed with people’s sexual orientation” and tagged him as a pervert and backward thinker.”



But he has said he is opened to intellectual debate on the anti-LGBT+ Bill he and some of his colleague lawmakers are sponsoring.



Speaking on TV3’s News 360 on Friday, July 23, he said emotional outbursts have no place in legislation.



“We are opened to intellectual criticisms or criticisms and suggestions grounded in law. Emotional outbursts, emotional comments have no place in legislation.



“If anybody has intellectual suggestions or addition we are willing to debate the issue.”