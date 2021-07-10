Gas tanker kills mother and baby in Bolgatanga

Regional News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: GNA

A gas tanker with registration number GT 8243-20, in the early hours of Friday, July 9, 2021, ran over and killed a 37-year-old mother and her seven-month-old child in Bolgatanga.



It also injured two other children of the deceased, who are currently receiving treatment at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, the Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, who confirmed the accident to the Ghana News Agency, said the bodies had been deposited at the Regional Hospital Morgue pending an autopsy.



He said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Salamatu Adam, carried her seven-month child, Nabel Sakito, at her back while riding a motorbike with registration number M-16-UE-4614.



Her other children, Mujaha Sakito, 10-years-old, and Mujara, five, were also on the motorbike.



ASP Fianko-Okyere said the mother was taking her children to school when the tanker crashed into them at the Zamse Senior Technical School Junction.



He said the mother, upon hearing the horn of the tanker, lost control of the motorbike, hit it against a tricycle in front of her, with registration number M-21-US-1656, and fell on the lane of the gas tanker, which was approaching from the opposite direction.



The tanker run over the woman and her children, killing her and her seven-month-old baby instantly.



All the three vehicles have been impounded while the driver of the tanker, Issah Eliasu, and the tricycle rider, Yahuza Yahaya, has been detained at the Regional Police Station in Bolgatanga to assist in the investigation.