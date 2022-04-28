Gas tanker filled with LPG crashes on Tema motorway

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022
Gas tanker crashes on Thursday, April 8
Firemen avert gas explosion on Tema motorway
LPG to be transferred from crashed tanker on Tema motorway
A gas tanker filled with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has crashed on the Tema motorway.
According to a 3new.com report, the accident occurred on the dawn of Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Personnel of Ghana Fire Service are reported to be on the ground ensuring the tanker does not explode.
Also, an empty gas tanker has been transported to the accident scene for the transfer of the LPG in the crashed tanker with the registration number GN 4513-2.
According to some witnesses on Twitter, the incident has resulted in most of the vehicles heading toward Tema returning back to Accra.
The Ghana Police Service is yet to comment on the matter, however, there are personnel on the ground controlling the traffic the accident has caused. Motorists using the motorway have been advised to drive carefully.
