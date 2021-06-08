Gas shortage caused Accra, Tema dumsor – GRIDCo

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Grid Company Limited has said the shortage of gas in the Takoradi enclave is to blame for Monday night’s power outage in some parts of Accra and Tema.



The company, in a statement, said a reported leakage in its processing plant at Takoradi has curtailed gas supply to a number of thermal generating plants in the country.



This resulted in the shutdown of a number of gas-fired generating plants on Monday, 7 June 2021



“Consequently, this led to power outages in some parts of Greater Accra and Tema. Repair works are currently ongoing by Ghana Gas to fix the situation,” GRIDCo said in a statement.



