Gas customers stranded due to tanker drivers' strike

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Customers have been stranded at the various gas filling station outlets in the Ashanti region due to the Gas Tanker Driver's strike action.



The Gas Tanker Drivers, as well as Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA), have declared the strike over the poor working condition and the ban on the construction of new LPG stations.



A visit to some of the filling stations saw several consumers including domestic and commercial users stranded as the outlets have been closed.



Some of them told our regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that they have been to several outlets but could not get gas to buy.



They called on the government to intervene and resolve the concerns of the drivers and the association.



The Gas Tanker Drivers Association (GTDA) declared a sit-down strike on Monday, August 1, 2022, across the country over what they describe as unfair treatment by National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST).



In a press release dated July 29, 2022, the Association disclosed that the move is in consultation with relevant stakeholders in the industry, such as Ghana LPG Operators (GLIPGOA), LPG Marketers Association (LPGMC) among stakeholders in the LPG downstream industry.



They mentioned several reasons for the sit-down strike, including tanker drivers' poor working conditions, abandoned LPG stations under construction since 2017, and unfair treatment of petroleum tanker drivers by BOST and NPA.



The Association indicated that relevant and allied authorities such as the National Petroleum Authority, Ministries of Energy and Employment and Labour Relation, and Ministry of National Security are aware of their grievances, but nothing has been done so far.