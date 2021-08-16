Gas celebrate 2021 Homowo

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

This year, unlike 2020 when the Coronavirus hit, the Ga people were able to mark the celebration of their annual Homowo festival, displaying the richness and tradition of their culture.



And as is typical of the festival, indigenes of the Ga community, led by their chiefs and traditional heads, thronged the streets with their signature red colours and their famous food, 'kpokpoi' (made from corn dough and red oil).



Homowo is a festival that recounts the migration of the Gas and reveals their agricultural success in their new settlement.



According to Ga oral tradition, a severe famine broke out among the people during their migration to present-day Accra. They were inspired by the famine to embark on massive food production exercises which eventually yielded them bumper harvest.



Since then, they have marked the occasion with the celebration that is now known as Homowo, which translates as ‘hooting at hunger’ - a confirmation of their victory over hunger.



GhanaWeb was at Ga Mashie, the seat of the Gas in Accra, and brings you some visuals, even as we followed the processes involved in the celebration.



