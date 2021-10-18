Gary Nimako to chair New Gaming Commission of Ghana Board

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Gaming Commission of Ghana has a new governing board



• Lawyer, Gary Nimako, will chair the board



• The board will be tasked to make the Commission better



The Gaming Commission of Ghana has a new Governing Board that will be chaired by lawyer and Managing Partner of Marfo & Associates, Gary Nimako Marfo.



According to a report by graphic.com.gh, this board, led by the astute lawyer, will be expected to assist the Commission’s management to create and maintain a viable, fair and respectable gaming industry for all who have an interest in or are affected by gaming in Ghana.



Also, the board will be required to create a better and sustainable industry to assist national development.



Established by the Gaming Acts 2006 (Act 721), the Gaming Commission is a corporate body tasked with the purpose of regulating, controlling, monitoring and supervising the operation of games of chance in Ghana.



The commission is also responsible for issuing licenses to all gaming operators and permits to companies and individuals who wish to run promotions with elements of games of chance.



Additionally, the Nimako-led Governing Board of the Gaming Commission of Ghana will also be required to create a better and sustainable industry to assist national development.



Profile of Gary Nimako



Gary Nimako Marfo, Esquire is a product of the Ghana School of Law and University of Ghana, Legon, having been awarded the professional law certificate by the General Legal Council in 2011.



He earned his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana in 2009.



He also holds a Bachelor’s degree (BA Hons) in political science and philosophy from the University of Ghana, which he obtained in 2002.



He obtained his A’ level certificate from Opoku Ware Senior High School between 1994 and 1996 and studied towards his O’ level certificate at St Hubert’s Seminary between 1989 and 1994.



As an active legal practitioner, he has a working understanding of civil litigation, corporate law practice, communication service contracts, international immigration law practice, alternative dispute resolution and negotiations, commercial contracts, labour-related matters, insurance, criminal law and procurement law.



In 2011 he joined the national communication team of the New Patriotic Party and was appointed a member of the party’s legal and constitutional committee. He has remained part of the legal team.



In 2020 he served as national co-ordinator for legal affairs for the Ashanti Region in the December election, as well as being a member of the NPP national vetting committee with special responsibility for parliamentary candidates in Ashanti.



