Garu military attack: Deceased victim suffered a broken skull and ribs – MP alleges

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The autopsy report of one of the individuals who died as a result of military brutalities indicates that the deceased suffered a skull fracture and broken ribs, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu, Albert Alalzuuga, has said.



The MP disclosed this after a briefing on the issue by the National Security Minister in Accra on Monday.



He had therefore called for a probe into the matter.



“We are very unhappy and very frustrated with the way they behaved in Garu. Several people have broken arms and broken legs. The one who died according to the autopsy report had a broken skull and two broken ribs. Honourable Minister, if this is how the military retrieves arms, we would want to know how many arms were retrieved from Garu.”



“…To say this is the military’s style of retrieving arms which we witnessed in Garu is most unfortunate. That, in retrieving arms, you beat and kill, maim people… If you are retrieving arms, you need information,” Mr Alalzuuga stated.



Lydia Akanvariba, MP for Tempane, added that the government should consider covering the medical costs of individuals who were hospitalised as a result of the tragedy.



One individual was killed as the military attacked Garu and Tempane villagers in the Upper East Region.



The incident was believed to be in retribution for their purported assaults on National Security Operatives.



Another 50 people were injured and taken to the hospital.