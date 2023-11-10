Garu, Tempane military attack: Pregnant women, children caned – Democracy Hub

Regional News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Convenor of the #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements, Democracy Hub, has condemned the recent incidents of gross human rights violations that took place in the towns of Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region.



According to Democracy Hub, “these reprehensible actions are a part of a disturbing pattern of abuse and brutality by the Ghana Armed Forces against its own citizens, often with the apparent complicity of elected public officials”.



In a statement issued on Thursday, 9 November 2023, the human rights advocacy group called for immediate and comprehensive actions to address this crisis.



The group is demanding “reforms, accountability and justice”.



“We demand that Parliament undertake meaningful reforms within the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure that they respect the rule of law, human rights, and the dignity of all citizens,” the group asserted.



The group noted that: “Those responsible for these human rights abuses must be held accountable for their actions. This includes not only the military personnel involved but also any public officials who may have been complicit or condoned these actions” and justice and reparations for the victims stressing that, “the government should ensure that victims are duly compensated, and those affected receive the necessary support for recovery.”



In its key findings, the human rights group further noted that: “The residents of Bugri reportedly suffered more severe forms of abuse, including physical assaults such as caning of pregnant women and children, with the ‘possibly-related’ reported death of three individuals.”



It revealed that: “Garu and Tempane were relatively peaceful neighborhoods, especially considering the ongoing conflicts in nearby Bawku. Community watchdog teams had been established to promote security.”



Touching on the impact of the incident on the communities, the findings reveal that “the incident had several notable effects on the affected communities” leading to an atmosphere of silence, where “residents reported feeling silenced due to the physical assaults and promises of military return. This has resulted in a fear of engaging in discussions with strangers.”



The findings further revealed that the incident has had an effect on work place productivity, disrupted daily lives and residents have been compelled to relocate.



“Some residents have temporarily relocated to nearby communities out of fear of potential military reprisals,” while “People have been unable to continue their regular daily routines, including market visits and group religious practices”.



It added that: “Productivity in formal workplaces has been impacted as employees are concerned about their personal security and that of their family members”.