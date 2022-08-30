Garnet hosts a successful third annual general meeting

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: Elizabeth Owusu Kissi

The Ghanaian Academic and Research Network (GARNET) successfully hosted its third Annual General Meeting at the Andani Andan Chamber of the University for Development Studies (UDS) last Wednesday, August 18th.



The conference which had in attendance 27 member institutions from the Research and Education community in Ghana was one to behold.



The conference highlighted key success stories of the Ghanaian Academic & Research Network. One of its highlights was the full set-up secretariat of its operations and the near full complement of its membership of the Board, following the appointment of three (3) institutional representatives from the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation, and a private university.



As part of its constitutional mandate, the General Assembly of GARNET (GA) was required to convene once every year for a General Meeting, according to Article 7 of its constitution. The first and second meetings which took place in Accra and Cape Coast respectively received massive participation with all resolutions passed.



According to the Board Chairman of GARNET, Professor Clifford Nii Boi Tagoe, this year’s AGM marks the end of the tenure of the current Board of GARNET which as per the GARNET Constitution, is eligible for re-appointment for another two years. He said, so far, all the members have indicated their willingness to serve as it is the General Assembly’s responsibility to appoint the Board; of which a resolution was later made.



The purpose of annual general meetings, also known as annual shareholder meetings, are yearly meetings orchestrated for board members and shareholders to discuss company matters and address raised resolutions. During these meetings, participants can ask the board questions concerning the company’s and shareholders’ welfare.



The GARNET AGM gives opportunities to shareholders to be aware of and evaluate the company’s health. This includes the usual business of presenting the annual company accounts and the CEO’s report. Apart from consolidating the yearly highlights of the company, GAARNET’s annual general meetings are crucial as they serve as an avenue to gather approval from shareholders on resolutions and votes on board elections.



Background



The Ghanaian Academic and Research Network is dedicated to supporting the needs of the research and education communities within the country of Ghana. The origins of the Ghanaian Academic and Research Network (GARNET) can be traced back to 1995 when the idea was mooted.



It only took recognized significance in November 2006 at the end of a three-day workshop held by the Association of African Universities (AAU) in Accra to facilitate more effective integration of ICT into higher education’s core mandate of teaching, learning, research, and information management.



Its primary objective is to enhance the mechanisms for improving the delivery of educational resources and creating more opportunities for innovation among students, faculty, and other staff in all tertiary educational institutions in Ghana by augmenting Internet access for all. GARNET, therefore, aims to create the connectivity needed to enable Ghanaian education and research institutions to join this network.















