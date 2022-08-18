Garden City University College holds its 14th Graduation Ceremony for 1,680 students

Regional News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

The Garden City University College (GCUC) has held its 14th Graduation Ceremony for 1,680 students for the 2021/22 academic year at its campus at Kenyasi in the Kwabre East district of the Ashanti region.



The graduation is the first batch of GCUC Centre for Open Distance and E-Learning (CoDEL) students drawn from the campuses of Wa, Tamale, Takoradi, Kumasi, and some from Nigeria.



It was held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, under the theme “Transforming Higher Education through Digitalization: Prospects and Challenges”



The 14th graduation ceremony was chaired by the chief of Kwabre Kenyasi Barima Fredua Agyemang.



Deserving students were awarded Degrees and Diplomas in Business, Health Sciences, and Applied Sciences.



Special guest speaker for the occasion, the Director-General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Prof Mohammed Salifu, outlined some interventions that need to be adopted by tertiary education institutions to improve the effective use of information and Communications Technology (ICT).



He mentioned that government shall provide the appropriate telecommunication infrastructure to make investments in ICT at the tertiary education institutional level meaningful.



“Each tertiary education institution shall develop and continuously update institutional ICT policies in order to align educational and research objectives with the most appropriate technology choices and adequate financial and human resources,” he added.



Also “each tertiary education institution shall have a well-equipped and adequate computer laboratory (ies) and e-library facilities to expand and ensure equitable access to ICT facilities with adequate troubleshooting support mechanisms in place,” he mentioned.



On the graduands, Prof Mohammed Salifu encouraged them not to miss out on the enormous opportunities digitization in higher education provides for advancing knowledge and for continuous professional development even as they leave the physical walls of the institution.



The founder of The Garden City University College (GCUC), Mr Albert Acquah, in his speech, said the high increment of students’ enrolment could be attributed to higher quality teaching and learning by both lecturers and students.



He added that the university will continue to empower students to acquire and demonstrate knowledge and skills in their various fields of academic study to become the next generation of innovators who will be agents of social change and the development of society.