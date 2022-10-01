Gang that booed Akufo-Addo comprised 75 Fadama boys - Hopeson Adorye alleges

General News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Unsuccessful New Patriotic Party, NPP, parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has alleged that people who booed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the September 24 Global Citizen Festival were paid noisemakers from Fadama, a suburb of Accra.



He alleged further that each of them was paid an amount of GH₵120 by some known leaders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on September 28, Adorye alleged that the NDC through the former Chief Executive Officer of 3 Music Awards, Baba Sadiq, The Herald newspaper publisher Larry Dogbe and one Suhuyini organized seventy-five Fadama boys to stage the incident.



He opined that the booing was orchestrated by the NDC as a result of the one-sided video from the incident even though ‘all the bloggers in Ghana were present and streamed live’.



Baba Sadiq, he alleged was the mastermind having picked up information from organizers of the event that the president was going to be present.



“Per the information I had, it was the Trade or the Tourism Minister who was supposed to be at the festival to address the attendees. But the fact that the president attended one in South Africa and requested that if it comes to Ghana, he will be happy. It was going to Nigeria.



“One of the two ministers was supposed to come because of President Akufo-Addo’s UN engagement. But fortunately, the president was able to arrive before the day of the event.



“They had conversations with him and it was agreed that he will come. Because Sadiq of 3 Music Awards is an industry player and has a connection with the lead organizers, when he heard it, he and Larry Dogbe and Suhuyini met at a particular place to plan.



“They contracted 75 boys from Fadama and paid each one of them GH₵120. The videos trending is testament to it. It was from one particular shot,” Hopeson Adorye said.



President Akufo-Addo was among high-profile dignitaries who graced the Global Citizen Festival which took place at the Black Star Square in Accra on September 24.



When it was his turn to deliver a short presentation, a section of the crowd began to chant and clap ‘away, away….’.



The president remained calm and delivered his speech. Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party Ernest Owusu Bempah has in a statement accused the opposition National Democratic Congress as orchestrating the plot to embarrass the president.



However, the NDC has rejected the accusation insisting that the booing was only an indication of the frustrations of Ghanaians.



