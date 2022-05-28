Gang attack gold-dealership firm, bolt with GHC1 million: E/R Police mount chase

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Armed robbers raid gold dealership company



Eastern Regional police mount anti-robbery operation



Robbers killed two persons during the raid



The Eastern Regional Police Command has announced an anti-robbery operation aimed at apprehending a gang that launched a deadly attack on a gold dealership company.



The attack which claimed the lives of two people including the security officer of the company took place in the town of Asamang Tamfoe in the Atiwa East Municipality.



The Police confirmed that the anti-robbery operation is led by the Regional Police Commander, George Alex Mensah.



The commander and his team are in pursuit of a gang of six unmasked robbers who employed gunfire during the attack and subsequently bolted with GHC1 million.



Police announced the operation on Friday, 27 May 2022.