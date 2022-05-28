You are here: HomeNews2022 05 28Article 1547948

Gang attack gold-dealership firm, bolt with GHC1 million: E/R Police mount chase

Armed robbers raid gold dealership company

Eastern Regional police mount anti-robbery operation

Robbers killed two persons during the raid

The Eastern Regional Police Command has announced an anti-robbery operation aimed at apprehending a gang that launched a deadly attack on a gold dealership company.

The attack which claimed the lives of two people including the security officer of the company took place in the town of Asamang Tamfoe in the Atiwa East Municipality.

The Police confirmed that the anti-robbery operation is led by the Regional Police Commander, George Alex Mensah.

The commander and his team are in pursuit of a gang of six unmasked robbers who employed gunfire during the attack and subsequently bolted with GHC1 million.

Police announced the operation on Friday, 27 May 2022.

