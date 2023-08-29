Gambian delegation understudies Ghana’s civil service

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

A nine-member delegation from the Gambia’s Ministry of Public Service Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination, and Delivery is in Ghana to understudy the country’s civil service.



The Head of the Civil Service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena, was happy that the delegation was visiting Ghana for the second time since his assumption as the Head of the Civil Service.



He assured the delegation of the office’s readiness to share the necessary information that would help them improve their services.



The leader of the delegation, Mr Musa Chan, was optimistic that the objective of coming to Ghana for the second time “which has to do with learning and adapting to our environment what Ghana is doing right in the areas of reforms initiatives, HR management and operational tools, scheme of service and others would be met.”