Galloway: Contaminated Lagoon is now a threat to public health – Traders, riders and residents

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Commercial motor riders, traders, and residents in Galloway, a suburb along the Agbogbloshie road, are concerned about the awful state of the lagoon in the area.



They reported to Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that pollution in the land, air, and lagoon had reached dangerous levels.



The traders and riders grumbled that the water body had lost its lustre and was now used as a dump site for some people, while others defecated there.



It is not far from Agbogbloshie, the world’s largest e-waste landfill.



The Galloway area also acts as a hub for hundreds of informal recyclers who dismantle, retrieve, weigh, and resell parts and metals taken from scrapped devices and heaps of electronic garbage.



Others have built wooden structures that serve as their homes and workshops.



Some vendors sell vegetables, toiletries, and other food items along that stretch of road, despite the risk to their safety and the contamination of the food items they sell.



Those who agreed to speak with our reporter believe the current situation in the area is dangerous to human life and public health, as well as a breeding ground for an outbreak of Cholera and other diseases.