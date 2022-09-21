Galloping inflation is created by Bawumia-led EMT - Ato Forson backs Prof. Hanke

General News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, has stated that rising infation is the creation of government's Economic Management Team.
By advancing that view, he agreed with Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, who recently identified Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the cause of the country’s problems.
Bawumia is by law, head of the EMT.
Ghana's inflation according to Ato Forson, Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, "is created by the Economic management team, headed by Bawumia and aided by the finance minister and the entire government!"
Ato Forson has been one of the most vocal and critical voices of the New Patriotic Party's handling of the economy amid an economic downturn that has forced government to seek a programme with the International Monetary Fund, IMF.
The Ghana Statistical Service, GSS, recently announced that consumer inflation for August 2022 hit 33.9% from 31.7% in July.
This is the highest rate that has been recorded in 21 years. According to the GSS, food and transportation were the main drivers of inflation.
Ato Forson described the 21-year high rate of inflation as “terrible”. He wrote on his Twitter page on September 14, 2022: “inflation likely to hit 40% in November 2022 if the 30% increment in fares starts on September 21, 2022.”
True, Ghana's inflation is created by the Economic management team, headed by @MBawumia and aided by the finance minister and the entire government! pic.twitter.com/bmOYVxyXnF— Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) September 20, 2022