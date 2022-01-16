Gallaxy releases new EP titled ‘AFROCOMB’

Music of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian iconic duo GALLAXY returns with a stellar 6-track studio EP titled “AFROCOMB” under the WPP label.



The duo kicked off the month of December with the lead single “Its A Party” off the AFROCOMB EP, prior to this release, the group had achieved commercial success with their previous releases.



Gallaxy made a unique blend of music that had something for each demographic on the EP.



The EP has something for the parties, something for the women, something for the weddings, something for the chills, something for the choreography.



The EP promises to be incredible with production from Ghanaian heavyweights Shottoh Blinqx, 106, Jaemally and many others.



The music group which comprises GALLAXY CHILKY and DAV GALLAXY, has been in the music industry for over 10 years has churned back to back hit songs. Gallaxy after releasing 'Papa Bi' which became an instant hit, the music duo have undoubtedly become prolific in Ghana and Africa.



