Galamseyer burnt to death at Asasetre

Regional News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: GNA

A 27-year old man from Nandom and a resident of Asasetre, Mr Michael Budo, who was allegedly burnt alive for engaging in galamsey at Adamus Concession has died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



The deceased, a physically challenged, died shortly on arrival after he was transferred from the St. Martin's De Porres hospital at Eikwe in the Ellembelle District.



A source close to Adamus Resources Ltd told the GNA that Mr Budo was found at the concession of the mining company engaging in galamsey in one of its pits with others who bolted.



The source said the management of the mining company had detailed their security guards to deal decisively with galamseyers who trespass their concession to do galamsey.



It is alleged that the security guards of the mining company poured petrol on the deceased and set him ablaze.



Narrating his ordeal at the Eikwe government hospital shortly on arrival before his passing, Mr Budo said the incident happened on Thursday, December 23.



He said he was attacked by land guards who beat him with a belt.



"They took me to where the Chanfang machines were and started beating me up with a belt," he said



Confirming the incident to journalists, the Responsibility Manager of Adamus Resources Ltd, Mr Francis Baah said what happened was accidental and not deliberate.



When contacted, the Esiama Divisional Police Commander, ACP Godact Hlordzi confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.