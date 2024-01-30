Galamsey site foreman, 27, shot dead at Wassa Wantram

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 27-year-old popular galamsey site foreman has been shot dead while returning from galamsey site at Wassa Wantram near Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Akropong Municipality of the Western Region.



Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicate that the victim, Bernard Nti was returning home with his four workers when unknown persons suspected to be armed robbers attacked and shot him.





The victim and his workers were said to have had gold on them after the day’s work when the attack occured.





The other were left unhurt, but the gold and the deceased mobile phones were taken away by the armed robbers.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the Father of the deceased Kwesi Yobo said who suspected foul play, said he does not understand why his son was the only person who was attacked and shot dead while in the company of his workers who were left unhurt.



According to him, he spoke to his late son on phone one hour before his death, adding that where he was shot is a few meters away to his house.



The father is calling for the immediate arrest of his son’s workers who were with him when he was shot as nobody has been arrested several days after the incident was reported to the Police.





The deceased has been deposited at Ajumako Mando Etuafoa Mortuary.