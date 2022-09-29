Galamsey pit collapses on illegal miners, one retrieved dead

Regional News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

At least three illegal miners are feared dead after an underground mining pit caved in on them at Akyem Twepiase near Kyebi in the Eastern region.



The number of trapped victims has not been established, but sources say at least three persons were in the pit when it collapsed.



One of the victims has been retrieved dead and deposited at the Kyebi government hospital morgue by a joint rescue team of police and residents.



A resident in the community told Starr News the victims were young labourers from Northern Ghana hired by the owners of the illegal mining site who are from the community to work for them.



“They were doing down blow which is underground mining. This particular one is about twice of two high tension poles deep. So because it rained the whole day yesterday, it caved on them. It is not clear the number of people trapped. So far, one person has been retrieved. All the owners of the site have run away. The victims are not Akyems; they are northerners hired to work in the pit “.



The Akyem Abuakwa area is one of the areas in Ghana affected by the scourge of illegal mining.



The activities of the illegal miners continue to degrade the environment and pollute river bodies.



