Galamsey meeting: Any person can write 'senseless' things - Sam Pyne to Manasseh Azure Awuni

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Sam Pyne, has jabbed freelance Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni over his write-up on President Nana Akufo-Addo's meeting with the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs on the galamsey menace.



The President met the Chiefs and the Chief Executives of the various metropolises, municipalities and districts at Manhyia in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, 5th October, 2020.



The meeting, which was primarily to discuss how to eradicate the galamsey menace, was met with criticisms from Manasseh Azure as he described it as a 'joke'.



"President Akufo-Addo met the National House of Chiefs at Manhyia today to discuss the fight against galamsey. I was happy I didn't see the Asantehene at that joke of a meeting, but they could have looked for a concert house for that meeting. The chiefs have their own issues, but they should not be blamed for our inability to stop the illegal mining that is threatening our land and our survival. Even the stupidest person in Akufo-Addo's cabinet knows the solution to the galamsey problem", he posted.



Manasseh Azure stressed the President has got the arsenals and relevant authorities at his behest, hence doesn't need to hold talk sessions before this illegal mining trade is stopped.



"If Akufo-Addo sends a message that any DCE or MCE who allows galamsey to happen in their district will be fired and prosecuted, it will stop next week. The MDEs and DCEs will save their jobs and stop the party executives from mining. They will expose the so-called big wigs behind the destructive concessions in the forests," he argued.



But to him, "the problem is that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces is not serious about the fight".



In reply, Sam Pyne wondered what specific thing the President said that should warrant the Journalist's jibe and therefore berated him for picking on the President.



To the KMA Boss, he expected Azure to offer solutions to the galamsey problem in his post.



"I don't know why he says it is a joke. I've not read that post. I don't know the reasons he gave for which he says it's a joke. I thought he would offer solutions in his post. As writing senseless things, any person can do that; any person can say what he/she wants," he replied.



