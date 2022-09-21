Galamsey has become like a 'guerrilla warfare,' we can't end it even in a year - Nana Akomea

General News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Director of the Intercity STC, Nana Akomea says the fight against galamsey cannot be won any time soon.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Akomea noted that the galamsey fight was earlier thought to be easy but now realized it is a difficult task demanding more effort to combat it.



"It is not a fight we can win in about three months or a year. It's become like a guerrilla warfare . . . I hear the number of people involved in galamsey exceeds 5 million.



"So, something that about 5 million people are doing across the country isn't something you can stop in 3 months. So, the time has come for us to move away from that mentality that the galamsey is done by one or two people in a forest, thus we can surround them and arrest them," he said.



He, however, believed that Ghana will not lose the fight and encouraged the leadership of the nation not to relinquish.



"The government is fighting it, so eventually there will be victory . . . We can't end the fight today or tomorrow. The fight must continue . . . There have been successes but it's not done yet. It's like a moving target, so we must continue."



