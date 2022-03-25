Galamsey gangs clash in Tarkwa; one dead, others injured

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A clash between some galamsay operators at Tarkwa in the Western Region has led to the death of one, with others sustaining injuries, Empire News has gathered.



According to sources, some victims who sustained cutlass and gunshot wounds are receiving treatment at the Tarkwa government hospital.



Reports say the feuding galamseyers are aligned to the Member of Parliament of Tarkwa George Mireku Duker and the embattled CEO of Okobeng mines, Nana Amponsah, who is currently facing trial for his alleged involvement in an attempted murder case. Starr News is unable to independently confirm the association of the factions.



According to an eyewitness, the tensions between the two sides started after a leader of one of the gangs was put in charge of a community mining site.



The rival gangs have attacked each other on a number of occasions at the galamsey site until community mining was introduced in the area.



The police is yet to comment on the incident as the Regional Police PRO DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku indicates she is awaiting signals from Accra before putting out any information.