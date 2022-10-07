Galamsey fight: Let us give Akufo-Addo another chance - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has urged Ghanaians to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another chance to stop small-scale illegal mining (galamsey).



Speaking in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Allotey Jacobs intimated that even though the fight against ‘galamsey’ is not going so well currently, the president cannot be solely blamed for the inability of the state to curb the menace.



He added that the government is finding it difficult to stop ‘galamsey’ because Ghanaians are not helping enough.



“Let us give the president the last chance with this work he is doing on galamsey. Because he said he is putting his presidency on the line and he is doing so well but we are not helping him. We as Ghanaians.



“Because we kept spreading unnecessary lies about the fight against galamsey. If the president decides to take drastic actions now, we, the same Ghanaians will be criticising him.



“We will threaten not to vote for his party. We always use the power of our thumb to threaten politicians. But the truth is that our country is being destroyed. In a matter of about five years we might not have clean and portable water in our country,” he said in Twi.



Allotey Jacobs also said that the government must start putting in place alternative opportunities for persons, directly or indirectly, involved in ‘galamsey’ as it also puts in measures to stop the menace.



