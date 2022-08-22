Galamsey fight: GAF deploys personnel to protect Ankobra, Offin rivers

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In line with the government’s intensified efforts to deal with illegal mining, Ghana Armed Forces has deployed officers to the Rivers Ankobrah and River Offin.



This was announced by the Ministry of Lands in a press release issued on Sunday, August 21, 2022.



According to the Ministry, the platoon of Naval officers deployed by the army is to stamp out illegal mining activities on the two water bodies.



"Following operations undertaken by the Military (Operation Halt II) to prevent illegal mining on our water bodies, A platoon each of Naval personnel have been stationed on rivers Ankobrah and River Offin that the illegal miners don’t return to work on the water bodies. This is in line with the promise made by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to ensure that the water bodies are protected.



"The Ministry is also advising persons interested in understanding small scale mining to contact the appropriate office of the Minerals Commission for assistance to be allocated places designated for small scale mining and also be assisted with mercury-free machines.



"The security agencies will deal ruthlessly with persons found to have engaged in illegal miners popularly Known as galamsey" parts of the statement read.



The deployment of the officers follows the decision by the Minerals Commission and Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to step up protection of the waterbodies following viral videos of galamsey activities on Offin River.



Addressing a press conference on Sunday, August 14, 2022, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission states that government will take decisive and long-term steps to deal with the menace.



He warned that anyone caught by the army officers in their operations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.



He stated that speedboats and other logistics will be made available to the officers to aid them in their works



He noted that within the last two years, Government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Commission, has introduced several measures to deal with illegal mining, popularly referred to as “galamsey”.



He outlined some of these measures mentioning the introduction of Operation Halt II, engagement with relevant stakeholders, revamping of the Community Mining Scheme, geological investigation of designated areas to identify mineralized areas to be allocated to small-scale miners, the distribution of one hundred (100) mercury-free equipment to ensure responsible mining and the inauguration of District Mining Committees to monitor and supervise small scale operations.



He asserted that as part of all these enforcement mechanisms, intelligence gathering have also been enhanced on all fronts to ensure that the fight is properly fought and won.



Mr. Ayisi reiterated that a tracking regulation has been passed with a tracking control room to be functional in September, adding that he believes in addition to these permanent patrols, the tracking will help together with drones connected to their control systems and these will hoist over the rivers for frequent report to the Commission.



He stressed forcefully, calling out on the media and the general public that the fight against illegal mining should be a collective effort of all citizens "Lets all get onboard, get us the information, report what you see and hear and help us to help you."



The CEO assured the Ghanaian public of its unflinching commitment in the fight to sanitize the small scale mining sector and also sensitize the public with more educational information.



