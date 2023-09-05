Galamsey fight: Be like Otumfuo – CHRAJ tells chiefs

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has urged traditional leaders nationwide to emulate the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in his determined campaign against illegal mining, commonly known as "galamsey."



CHRAJ commended Asantehene's decision to depose chiefs involved in galamsey, viewing it as a positive step in combating the issue.



Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mercy Larbi, made these remarks during a forum in Kumasi. She emphasised that the fight against galamsey could achieve greater success if other chiefs followed the Asantehene's lead in holding accountable those chiefs who violated their responsibilities and environmental laws through the use of their traditional authority.



"CHRAJ wishes to encourage other traditional authorities or leaders in the country to learn from Otumfuo’s example of using his traditional authority to hold chiefs answerable to him accountable for the violation of their responsibilities and environmental laws", she said.



Notably, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has publicly destooled at least five chiefs for various reasons, including their involvement in illegal mining activities, neglect of their duties, and land-related disputes.



These chiefs include Antoahene Nana Owusu Agyeman I, Kwasohene Nana Nketia Bampon, Bekwai-Abodomhene Nana Saforo Koto, Nkonsohene Nana Osei Tiri II, and Abuontemhene Nana Kwaku Duah III.