Galamsey: We have eliminated the culture of impunity - Samuel Jinapor

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Water bodies affected by galamsey activities



Govt fighting illegal mining



Govt expresses commitment to fight galamsey



The government has indicated that one of the major successes it has achieved in the entire fight against galamsey in the country has been the defeat of the culture of impunity that hitherto characterized the illegal activity.



Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources explained that while the processes of getting the menace dealt with have been riddled with many challenges, he is proud of the achievement they have made in this regard.



“We’ve been trying to deal with it but I want to be realistic and let the country understand what we seek to deal with… there’s one important outcome of our outcomes which for me is very encouraging. We no longer have the culture of impunity which used to exist in the small-scale industry where people could mine recklessly, indiscriminately without the fear of any consequences,” he said.



He was speaking on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, when he made these observations.



Earlier, he had indicated the unflinching drive of the government to ensure that its fight against galamsey is crowned with success.



“And let me conclude on that matter by reiterating a commitment the president has made which I have to execute, which I have also been very committed to and that what I really believe will take us to a reasonably satisfactorily situation. The commitment is total and unflinching and there’ll be no occasion where we’ll take out eyes off the ball and for those who are listening, they should know that we are going to move and move more swiftly than we did before and the policy of decommissioning of excavators will not cease. We’ll go ahead and if we find excavators on river bodies, we’ll decommission them. Some people call it burn it; we’ll do it,” he said.



Ghana’s water bodies have, in the last few years, been hardly hit by the activities of illegal mining, giving rise for concerns across board.



