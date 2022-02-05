Galamsey: Speed boats, river guards to patrol river bodies coming – Duker

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker on behalf of the substantive minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, received the Executives of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, on Friday, February 4, 2022.



The purpose of the meeting was to appraise the relationship and collaboratory efforts between the Association and Ministry in the previous year.



Mr Duker reiterated Government's commitment to create a very enviable small-scale mining sector and guiding the Association towards sustainable mining.



He indicated the need for the Association to keep an up-date database of membership.



He said the soon-to-be established Minerals Development Unit would provide credit facilities for registered miners.



He stressed on the need for the Association to embrace and support the Community Mining Schemes; and to commit to government’s blueprint in making the sector better.



He also disclosed plans by the government to outdoor speed boats and River Guards to patrol the major river bodies.



In their speech, the leadership of the Association expressed appreciation to the Ministry for a robust relationship existing now which was not the case in some time past.



