Galamsey Report: Godfred Dame protecting corrupt officials destroying our forest reserves – Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, of prioritizing the interests of corrupt officials in the country.



The allegations were made during the "Moment of Truth Series" held at the NDC Headquarters in Accra on October 16, 2023.



Addressing the gathering, the NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, expressed the party's concern that despite the mounting evidence and multiple witnesses implicating certain companies in illegal mining, the Attorney General has remained silent on the matter.



Sammy Gyamfi argued that Godfred Dame's actions, or lack thereof, demonstrate a lack of genuine commitment to the country's well-being and an inclination towards shielding corrupt officials.



He stated, "Sometimes in 2018, the anti-galamsey task force arrested and seized about 30 excavators and mining equipment belonging to a company engaged in illegal mining in the Krobo forest. This incident was captured on video by Multimedia's Erastus Asare Donkor in the presence of other eyewitnesses who are still alive today.



“At the time of the seizure of the equipment, the company had destroyed about a thousand hectares of the forest when all they had was a protective license. These are indisputable facts, and the weight of such evidence cannot be glossed over by any impartial investigator or prosecutor."



Gyamfi questioned the Attorney General's response to such concrete evidence, asking, "How can the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice say that, in the face of this incontrovertible evidence? In the face of evidence of chiefs, the youth, and the people of Krobo testifying to the illegal mining operations of Heritage Imperial, how can you say that there is no evidence to prosecute the company?" he lamented.



“Ghana’s Attorney General Godred Yebaoh Dame does not have the interest of the people of this country at heart, he is in office to protect corrupt officials who are destroying our forest reserves as we have just seen,“ he added.







