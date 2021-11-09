Galamsey: Pra river clearing up

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Pra river is on the verge of returning to normalcy after the government waged a war on illegal small-scale mining, which has polluted a lot of water bodies across the country.



The Pra river is among the many rivers in the country returning to its original state.



In September this year, when the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel A. Jinapor, made a stop at the Tano river on the sidelines of his one-day tour of the Western North Region, he said it was the clearest river he had seen since his assumption of office.



He thanked the Regional Coordinating Council for the feat and called for sustained effort to ensure that the river fully returns to its original state.



To reduce the devastating effect of galamsey on the environment and water bodies, the government has initiated an alternative livelihood program in mining areas.



The program meant to provide alternative livelihood sources to communities affected by the clampdown on illegal mining will see government support the affected communities in areas of responsible mining, agriculture, re-afforestation, agro-processing, among others.