Galamsey: Government to step up protection of Black and White Volta with speed boats, vehicles

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A.Jinapor has disclosed that government will procure speed boats and two new pick up vehicles to support the security operations along the White and Black Volta rivers in the Savannah Region.



The intervention, he said, is to help prevent illegal mining activities along the stretch of the two main rivers in the Northern and Savannah regions.



Hon. Jinapor stated this on Friday, 8th October, 2021 at the start of his two-day working tour of the Savannah region.



The Minister noted that there was the urgent need for the Regional security Council (REGSEC) to work closely with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to fashion out a regulated framework to govern mining operations and deforestation in the area.



He said, "let's have a proactive approach in dealing with these matters."



He however commended the Regional security Council, headed by the Regional Minister, for the ban on harvesting of all species of wood in the region and charged the Council to sustain it.



The Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muhazu Jibril, announced that the Security Council has closed down some Chinese factories in the region who were into charcoal burning and degrading the forest cover of the region.



He added that harvesting of all kind of wood species including Rosewood in the region was also banned.



Some recalcitrant individuals, he said, have also been arrested for flouting the ban.



He commended the Minister on behalf of the other Members of REGSEC for his quick response to their need of boats and pick-ups to save the rivers from mining activities.



The Chairman of REGSEC disclosed that despite the few challenges they are facing, the Savannah region on the whole is doing very well and it's all thanks to the sterling performance of the Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.



