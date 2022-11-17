'Galamsey Economy' exposé is part of a vendetta; It's not about Adu Boahen - Adom-Otchere claims

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has questioned the timing of the release of the 'Galamsey Economy' exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which was recorded in 2018.



In an editorial on his Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere said that the explanations given by renowned journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr on why the documentary was delayed point to an ongoing fight.



He hinted that the documentary was not released to fight corruption but to score points against someone he described as a presidential candidate who got hold of the documentary in 2018.



"It (issues surrounding the documentary) comes out as a major vendetta between two people. It may not even have been about Charles. Now, we are hearing that the fundamental opponent to Tiger Eye, whom we know (a presidential candidate) … in the process of investigating Tiger Eye, probably found the material (the documentary). It is believed that he found this material and shared it with other people… so this material has been in the system since 2019.



"...so, it looks like the person that Kweku Baako said stole it; he took it and shared it with other people. And as Kweku Baako alleges, somebody (either the person who stole the documentary or another person) was boasting about having the documentary.



"So, when the Tiger Eye people, whom Kwaku Baako described as owners and authors, found out that they had a copy of the material, they decided to fire it (publish it). So that is the vendetta. At that stage, I'm not sure it is about fighting corruption to support Ghana. It is a personal vendetta," he said.



The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, explained why his protégé, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, used a video shot in 2018 to expose and cause the dismissal of Minister of State, Charles Adu Boahen.



The journalist premiered an investigative documentary dubbed 'Galamsey Economy,' in which the minister was engaged in acts considered to be of a corrupt nature, whereas he (the minister) also impugned corruption on others, especially Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



One of the main defenses the sacked minister has advanced is that he was recorded four years ago in the United Arab Emirates but that the journalist is now using the said footage in his so-called investigation.



Kweku Baako's explanation was contained in a purported response to a Facebook user by the name of "Kwadwo Yeboah-Gyan."



Baako wrote: "Somebody "stole and sold" it to somebody; thinking the evidence had been deleted forever! The "buyer" went out boasting about his possession for years, for whatever reason nobody could tell! Apparently, the real "owners/authors" subsequently discovered an extra copy! Today's story begins from there. PAY ATTENTION!"



"Same guy who fabricated a video of Candidate Akufo-Addo receiving a donation from a lady supporter of the NPP in his Nima residence in 2016 when Akufo-Addo was not President but tried to make it look as if he was the President!" he added.



