Galamsey: Don't give up! Continue to fight - NPP man tasks Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: m.peacefmonline.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development at the Presidency, has called out politicians, private entities and government officials who engage in illegal mining to desist from it.



Speaking on Peace FM's panel discussion programme 'Kokrokoo', Dennis Miracles bemoaned the attitude of those power hands behind the illegal mining activities and sabotaging the efforts of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to clamp down on illegal miners.



He alluded to the President losing lots of votes during the 2020 Presidential elections due to his earnest conviction and commitment to the fight against illegal mining, locally called 'galamsey', and wondered why his own people who are supposed to assist in the fight are rather encouraging the illegal mining by getting themselves directly involved.



He also disclosed that aside government officials and politicians being involved in galamsey, there are private business moguls and Pastors who also engage in such illegality, all of which is making it difficult for the government to nip this national problem in the bud.



However, Dennis Miracles admonished the President, Lands and Natural Ministry and all State authorities as well as the security services not to relent in combatting this menace, saying "we know things like these will surely happen but what we don't have to do is to give up. Let's continue to fight".