Galamsey: Disturbing satellite images show major damage caused in Ghana

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New satellite images of Ghana have emerged online, showing how the continuous, uncontrollable menace of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) has cost the country.



Shared on Twitter by broadcaster and host of GTV Breakfast, Kafui Dey, the images show what looks like massive depletion of forest covers, exposing the country’s hemisphere to several climatic harshness.



Kafui Dey also lamented a major loophole in the fight against galamsey, stressing that leaders in the country know the people perpetrating these atrocities but have only failed to tackle them head-on.



“Nobody can tell us they don’t know where the galamsey activities are in this country. Look at the pits, these are the places the action is happening,” he wrote.



The fight against galamsey has been unabated but it has become clear that the harder the government and other authorities go at dealing with the menace, many more other challenges undermine the successes chalked.



See the images below, as well as a video made available to GhanaWeb by Edem Srem, a documentary producer, that captures some of the devastations that activities of galamseyers have caused to the environment:





Nobody can tell us they don’t know where the Galamsey activities are in this country.



Look at the pits, these are the places the action is happening.



Want to see for yourself?



Change your Google Map into satellite view, zoom out Ghana and zoom in on any brown patch you see. pic.twitter.com/Wd2ZLI0oUZ — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) September 25, 2022

EA/WA