Galamsey Blues: 'Political power short-lived' – Frimpong-Boateng advises Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Politics of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has advised Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who, he says is the same age as his fourth child, about the effervescence of political power.



This is in response to Mr Nkrumah's request to the world-renowned surgeon to leave him out of his personal fights in connection with the former minister's recent revelations about government officials being involvrd in galamsey.



Prof Frimpong-Boateng had said in his 37-page report to the chief of staff that Mr Nkrumah orchestrated a media onslaught against him since he was the "last man standing" in the galamsey fight.



Parrying the accusation, Mr Nkrumah said in a statement: "Over the years, I had nothing but great admiration for Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s public-spirited works and as an inspirational citizen. I feel gravely offended over the false claims he has made and the hurtful conclusions he has sought to exact about me precisely because of the great esteem in which I have held him."



The Ofoase Ayirebi MP added: "I trust that in the coming months and years, he will reflect deeply upon his own actions and comments which have led to his challenges. He should kindly leave me out of his personal fights. I am utterly disappointed but I forgive him."



Responding to Mr Nkrumah's response, the then-Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining said: "I have good advice for you. When I was part of the government, we were colleagues and I related to you as such. Now, I will advise you as my son, just as I do my children. Afterall, you are the same age as my 4th-born son."



"When I returned to Ghana from Germany to start the cardiothoracic project, you were just 6 years old as my 4th child. I will not lie to you or insult you or be harsh on you.”



“My advice is: always remember that political power is both short-lived and effervescent. In about 2 years’ time you may no longer be in government, and you may experience the real world as former high-profile political power holders do."



"I will urge you to do your work diligently and avoid the coded and evil tactics Mr Paul Adom-Otchere boastfully and unashamedly told the world on ‘Good Evening Ghana’ that you employ to deal with your real and perceived enemies.”