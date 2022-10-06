Galamsey: Apologise to Ghanaians – Lecturer to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A political science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region has prevailed on the sitting president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to do the needful by apologising to Ghanaians for failing to sustain the fight against the galamsey menace.



Mr. Jonathan Asante Okyere made this call while reacting to the President’s meeting with Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, to seek their assistance in his renewed fight against galamsey.



He said the President’s decision to seek assistance from the chiefs and MMDCEs is an admission of the government’s failure, therefore, the need for him to apologise to Ghanaians.



He said the situation of galamsey is way out of hand even though the President made a promise to fight it by putting his presidency on the line.



“If the president were to be in some other jurisdiction, he would have resigned for failing woefully in the fight against galamsey,” he added.



Meanwhile, the president said a successful galamsey fight requires collaborative, national effort.



He reiterated his commitment to working hand-in-hand with Chiefs, traditional rulers and all stakeholders in the fight against galamsey.