Galamsey: 2 Chinese, 2 Ghanaians arrested in Nzema East

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region:



The Nzema East Municipal Security Council (NEMSC) in the Western Region have arrested two Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians at a newly developed Galamsey site at Kwakwukrom.



Suspects Li Gou Hua, 40years; Wei Hua Fen, 37; Gambo Akpandaa, 29 years and Karim Abdulai, 28 years, were arrested on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, between 1200hours and 18hours.



Items seized on site were 16 gallons of diesel, one water hose, a fuel pumping motor and others.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Hon. Frank Okpenyen who is the Chairman of the Nzema East Municipal Security Council, the council arrested the suspects after a tip-off by some good citizens.



He added these illegal miners went to the community without any permit.



"These galamseyers started their operation some weeks ago and in fact, the community members were not informed. This time around nobody will sit aloof to allow any galamseyer destroy our water bodies and lands. We will continue to monitor the activities of galamseyers in Nzema East Municipality," he said.



The MCE pledged that these suspects would face the law without any favour.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to commend those good citizens who informed the Municipal Security Council about the activities of the Galamseyers at Kwakwukrom.



He disclosed that three excavators were seen on the site and said efforts are underway to move them from the site.



The suspects have therefore been handed over to the Regional Police Command for investigations and prosecution.



