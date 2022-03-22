Gadzisberg earns management deal with Chairman 1 Entertainment and Coded Music Production

Music of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: Jonilar Laryea

Ghanaian musician, Gadzisberg on Saturday, 19th March, 2022 signed a five (5) year management contract with chairman 1 entertainment and coded music production.



Even though details of the contracts remain undisclosed, representative of both Label, Mr. Benjamin Antwi better known in the music industry as Mr. Shark indicated that the label will provide financial and technical support for production, distribution, branding, promotion and marketing among other things.



He also mentioned the record labels are committed to engaging other avenues necessary for the growth of their signee during his tenure of work.



In response and acceptance of his new journey with the labels, Gadzisberg extends his appreciation to the leadership and representatives for considering working with him. He also assured them of his commitment to ensure good returns on their investment and the growth of the brand as a musician above all things. He also urged the media and invited guests present to check out his first two singles, ‘Black love’ and “Mata no dey” on all digital stores.



The signing of the Tema-based creative happened on Saturday 19 at BBNZ Live studios Accra in the presence of the Press, industry stalwarts, friends and parents of the musician who also wished him well on his new journey.