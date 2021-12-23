Gabby 'tackles' National Cathedral Board over cash rejection claims from LGBT+

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has questioned the board of trustees for the National Cathedral Secretariat on the basis for which it will reject donations made to it by the LGBTI community as support for the construction of the national cathedral.



In an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show, secretary to the board of trustees Rev. Kusi Boateng, debunked rumors that it had accepted monies from the LGBTI+ community.



“Since this LGBTQ+ thing came in almost all the members of the board of trustees have come publicly to say we need this bill. So it will be conflicting for people to start circulating that the board of trustees have accepted the injection of monies from the LGBTQ+ community.



“So I say with authority that the LGBTQ+ community has never confronted us and has never given us a dollar. And if by chance anybody has any kind of evidence that the National Cathedral has received even a dollar from the LGBTQ+ community, I’ll resign the same day,” he told host of the morning show Kwaku Nhyira-Addo.



But reacting to the development, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a critic of the anti-gay bill, maintained that it would not be out of place for the secretariat to consider accepting a kind gesture from the community.



“Is it the rule or practice that churches in Ghana take no donations, tithes or offerings from homosexuals? Are gays banned from being Christians? No. If they are free to got to church, as it is the case, then surely they are free to donate and if so then what really is the issue?,” he wondered.





Is it the rule or practice that churches in Ghana take no donations, tithes or offerings from homosexuals? Are gays banned from being Christians? No. If they are free to got to church, as it is the case, then surely they are free to donate and if so then what really is the issue? https://t.co/R5NAxbvVVs — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 23, 2021