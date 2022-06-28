Gabby 'signaling the next options for the failed Akufo-Addo regime' - Manasseh

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022
Less than 10% expected E-Levy revenue realized
IMANI report reveals a vast reduction in electronic transfers
Government considering IMF?
Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has labelled leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko as a 'sounding board.'
According to him, Gabby's recent economic posts were meant to communicate - unofficially - the next stance of the government relative to the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) and the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, or not.
"Gabby "Sounding Board" Otchere-Darko is at it again, signaling the next options for the failed Akufo-Addo regime," Manasseh tweeted on June 27.
Gabby had on Monday posted a series on tweets about the economy, specifically lamenting issues around the E-Levy which was implemented in May.
He said, the tax measure implemented with the hope of turning the Ghanaian economy around, has generated less than GH¢60 million instead of GH¢600 million, has triggered many reactions.
“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar…”
“What options are open to government? The question should rather be: what option, if adopted, will re-inject investor confidence in our economy? Even if we find the $3-5 billion required, will that help? E-levy which was to have given us some 600m by now has done less than 60m,” some of Gabby’s tweets read.
