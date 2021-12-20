Gabby says E-levy has been adopted, Kwakye Ofosu says otherwise

Politics of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko has said that the report on the e-levy proposal has been adopted by the Finance Committee of Parliament.



According to him, the Finance Committee of Parliament has closed its meeting on the e-levy proposal. The report is now heading to the floor of the House for a decision to be taken on it by the plenary.



In a tweet, Gabby said “The news is that the Finance Committee of Parliament has just closed their meeting on e-levy and the report adopted. It shall now go to the floor of the House.”



For his part, a former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said “ALL 12 Minority MPs on Parliament’s Finance Committee voted against the E-Levy Bill when it was brought for consideration. All 137 Minority MPs are set to vote against it at Plenary.”