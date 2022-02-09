Gabby reveals what keeps Akufo-Addo up past 1am every night

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has revealed what keeps President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo awake past midnight.



He summarised the President's biggest headaches in a tweet posted on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. According to him the president's agenda since he assumed office was how to better the lot of the ordinary Ghanaian.



"What keeps ⁦@NAkufoAddo up past 1am every night is how to tackle the economic hardships facing his people. From day 1, his programs have been all about how to help the masses, create jobs, help businesses," his tweet read in part.



The latter part of the tweet was a jibe at the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, whose flagbearer in the 2020 polls, John Dramani Mahama, recently gave free economic lessons to government.



"Unlike NDC’s crisis, Covid wasn’t homegrown!" Gabby's tweet concluded.



In a reaction on Monday to Mahama's economic epistle titled: "Time is ticking for the crisis-ridden Ghanaian economy," Gabby slammed the former President for daring to speak on the economy given his own record in managing it.



Gabby’s beef with Mahama’s economic epistle



According to Otchere-Darko, Mahama has no locus to issue a critical verdict over the economy especially because under his watch, it took only the International Monetary Fund to save the economy from collapse.



He likened Mahama's epistle to a stammerer challenging a rapper. Early on, he had quoted a portion of Mahama’s economic diagnosis before posting his verdict on same.



“JM’s Teachings: “Government must as a matter of urgency, borrow a leaf from our sound approach toward the challenges we faced in 2015. We immediately convened the Senchi Economic Forum…”



“His 'home-grown' policies to his home-grown problems led us to the IMF for IMF solutions,” Gabby stated.