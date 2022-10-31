Gabby reacts to Akufo-Addo’s address on the economy, highlights import ban plans

General News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has commented about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's October 30, 2022 address on the economy.



Gabby is particularly excited about the move by government to curb import of some products whiles booting local production capacity of same.



"Government is targetting the ff products: rice, poultry, vegetable oil, tooth picks, pasta, fruit juice, bottled water and ceramic tiles, to curb imports and boost local production," part of a tweet he posted on October 31 read.



It continued: "Measures must be stringent but well timed to work. President gives a hint of “review” in 6 months."



Akufo-Addo addresses nation on economic headwinds:



President Akufo-Addo admitted that times are hard economically and that his government is working assiduously to provide relief to the citizenry.



He stressed in an address on the economy that his administration was ready to work towards restoring and resetting the economy on the path of progress and stability.



These views were contained in his October 30, 2022 address to the nation on the state of the economy.



"For us, in Ghana, our reality is that our economy is in great difficulty. The budget drawn for the 2022 fiscal year has been thrown out of gear, disrupting our balance of payments and debt sustainability, and further exposing the structural weaknesses of our economy.



"We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time," he added.



"But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy.



"I urge us all to see the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund in this light," he stressed.



Watch Akufo-Addo's full address on the economy below:







On other issues, he updated citizens on progress made with IMF negotiations and also efforts to stabilize the economy in the midst of rapidly depreciating currency and galloping inflation.





