Gabby 'must be on another planet' - Prof Hanke jabs over 'govt deserves praise' comment

General News of Saturday, 24 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Professor of Applied Economics at the John Hopkins University in the United States has taken on New Patriotic Party, NPP, member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.
Prof. Steve Hanke described Gabby as being 'on another planet' over his recent claim that the government needed to be lauded for its handling of the economy.
Hanke posted a GhanaWeb story of Gabby's claims on Twitter and captioned it thus: "Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko says Pres. Akufo-Addo deserves praise for his handling of the economy. SPOILER ALERT: Otchere-Darko must be on another planet."
He added his usual inflation measurement which he said stood at 81%/y, a figure that is over 100% the official inflation percentage pegged at 33.9%.
Gabby's tweet of September 22, 2022 read: "The Akufo-Addo govt and, in particular, MoF, deserve the nation’s commendation for their handling of the economy in these most challenging times. Despite slump in revenues, bills are being paid, including salaries, roads being fixed, & money found for programmes like YouStart."
