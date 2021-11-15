Gabby merely drumming Akufo-Addo’s position on anti LGBTQI+ bill – Yamoah Ponkoh

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko has said that the cousin of the President of Ghana Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is drumming home the position of the President on the Anti LGBTQI+ bill.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a tweet stated clearly that he is against the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



He said “I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority”.



But speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM in an interview, Yamoah Ponkoh indicated that Gabby’s views are the same as the President of Ghana.



“Look at where Akoto Ampaw is coming from, he says he will not agree for the passing of the bill today or tomorrow. This shows that it’s the stance of the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who once said that thing is bound to happen. Gabby Otchere-Darko and the others who are talking are expressing Akufo-Addo’s views,” he said.



He continued ” I’m a politician and I know whatever that’s going on so what are you telling me? We should all agree that our President is out of touch. All the things we expected him to do, he has deviated from that.



"Our brothers and Sisters in the Volta Region have had their properties destroyed by the tides but the President has failed to comment or visit them. His Vice President who wants to be President has also not visited the people and they are just playing with the people of Ghana. So that homosexuality, Nana Akufo-Addo is against the bill”.