Gabby is cause of 60% of Akufo-Addo government’s headaches – Kwaku Annan

General News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Justice Kwaku Annan, a former broadcaster with Net2 TV has accused Gabby Asare Otcere-Darko of being the reason the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has been struggling on multiple fronts.



Annan accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart during a discussion on the Prof. Frimpong-Boateng galamsey report that was leaked weeks back.



“Gabby says he is going where? Who the hell is he, has he not been mentioned in the report? The same Gabby that represented a company that was destroying Ghana’s vegetative cover?



“He is mentioned in this report and he defended C&J Alaska which later metamorphosed into Imperial Heritage, really? Thieves, thieves in the nation destroying it,” Annan charged on Kingdom FM on May 4.



Annan insists that he had investigated Gabby’s client and other issues, suggesting that the galamsey report confirmed a lot of things people already knew even though it is a tip of the iceberg,



“Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, you are responsible for majority of the problems this government is facing, 60% if not more. Gabby, you are the one disturbing your brother Akufo-Addo.



“Crises including challenges with galamsey, economy and political system falls on the back of security and intelligence, when your intelligentsia is weak, completing lacking to do what will drive the nation, these are some of the things you see.



“This is why you are roaming at the IMF. But then who is the person troubling the security and intelligentsia architecture of the state? Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko,” he added.



Kwaku Annan, was once referred to as a boy of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong who is owner of Net2 TV where the journalist last worked.



They parted ways after he was fired unceremoniously by Agyapong for allegedly attacking Vice President Bawumia and the government. He has denied both allegations.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA