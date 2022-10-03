Gabby hangs out with Arsenal players at Emirates Stadium after Spurs game

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko was at the Emirates Stadium, in London, to watch Arsenal play against Tottenham Hotspurs on October 1 in the North London derby.



The game ended 3 – 1 in favour of the Gunners with Ghana international Thomas Teye Partey grabbing the first goal through a sublime curler from outside the box.



Gabby, a known Arsenal fan, has exclusive access to the backroom at the Emirates after the game and shared photos of himself and Arsenal players at the facility.



It is believed that his close relationship with Partey may have been what gave him the access to interact with some of the players.



In photo shared on his Twitter handle, Gabby is seen chatting with or posing for photos with Partey, Gabriel Jesus (who was also on the scoresheet on the day) as well as Emmanuel Saliba.



He captioned one set of the photos: “Feels like a good weekend. Spurs losing, Liverpool drawing. Arsenal topping, Emirates buzzing!”



He also took photograph with Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, another goal scorer on the day, as well as with Gabriel Martinez.



“Basking in the 3-1 glory against Spurs. We rule North London and we are on top of the EPL!” he captioned another set of photos.





Partey was called to the Black Stars for the last two international friendlies – against Brazil and Nicaragua – but he returned to London injured ahead of the Brazil game.It turns out that it was a minor issue hence his fitness for the Spurs game, playing an influential part as Arsenal maintained their top spot in the league.Mikel Arteta’s side have only lost a game this season – to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Partey was out for that game.SARA