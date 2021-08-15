Gabby Otchere-Darko reveals top three investment areas of Akufo-Addo govt

Politics of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Akufo-Addo government is investing in infrastructure, education and health sectors



• This was disclosed by the cousin of President Akufo-Addo



• His comment comes on accusations that government is using the loans secured for nothing



A staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has pointed out some areas that the Akufo-Addo- led administration is pumping the taxpayer's money into.



He said government is investing in infrastructure, education and health sectors.



Gabby Otchere-Darko disclosed this in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



In his view, Ghanaians need to know what the loans and taxes collected are being used for.



"There are 3 things that this Govt is investing in and in a way never seen before in our history and that is a fact: Education, Health and Infrastructure (incl digitisation). If in doubt where the loans and your taxes are going, look no further."



But many Ghanaians, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have over the years wondered what infrastructures the governing NPP have built.



They accused government of using the loans secured on themselves rather than developing the country with it.







